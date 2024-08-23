‘The Bachelorette’: Jenn Tran Urges Jonathon to Lean into Emotional Side During Fantasy Suites | Exclusive Video

“I don’t want you to be afraid to emote or be afraid to tell me how you’re really feeling about something,” the leading lady says

With a potential engagement just around the corner on “The Bachelorette,” Jenn Tran is hoping to see more of Jonathon Johnson’s emotional side during their fantasy suite date.

In an exclusive clip on TheWrap, the leading lady embarks on her overnight with one of her final three suitors, with Tran and Johnson taking a drive as they head to a Hawaiian paradise, complete with a waterfall.

“I always have such a good time when I’m with Jonathon,” Tran said. “Today I just want to see what beautiful Hawaii will do for us. I really just want to see him be more open with how he’s feeling.”

As the pair sit down to chat about their emotions as the journey nears an end, Tran admits she’s feeling the “strain” of being so close to the end, to which Johnson explains he tries to make their relationship “calm” amidst all the chaos.

“We always have such a good time together and that’s something that I value so much in our relationship, but I don’t want you to be afraid to emote or be afraid to tell me how you’re really feeling about something,” Tran said. “However you’re felling I would never want you to suppress anything. I think tonight is a great opportunity to do that.”

In his confessional, Johnson admitted there’s no more time to “beat around the bush,” and reminded himself to feel his feelings as they come in.

Johnson is one of the three remaining suitors vying for Tran’s heart, with Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader also heading into fantasy suites after Tran met their families during last week’s hometown dates.

You can watch the full video above.

“The Bachelorette” Fantasy Suites episode premieres Monday, Aug. 26 on ABC, with the “Men Tell All” episode airing the next day on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

