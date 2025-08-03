‘The Bad Guys 2’ Cast Guide: Who Voices the Animated Characters? | Photos

“The Bad Guys 2” sees all of Mr. Wolf’s wild entourage of thieves return in the sequel, all in an effort to pull off another big heist.

It’s been five years since the events of the first film, and the crew isn’t quite the same. The luxurious lives they once lived has been reduced to a check-to-check lifestyle, and instead of foreign cars, they’re just lucky to make it around town in a beat up, old vehicle. But all hope isn’t lost. In fact, a new group of swindlers makes them an offer they can’t refuse — literally.

The old gang is back, but check out all the newcomers in the cast below.

Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf in “The Bad Guys 2” (DreamWorks) Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf Sam Rockwell reprises his role as Mr. Wolf in “The Bad Guys.” Five years later, the charming yet thieving wolf is down on his luck in search for ways to make some money, even if it means trying to find a job at the banks he stole from. This time around, he’s forced to collaborate with a new group of robbers, which means he’ll bring his old gang back together for one last heist. Some of Rockwell’s work includes “The White Lotus,” “Iron Man 2,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Green Mile” and more.

Marc Maron as Mr. Snake in “The Bad Guys 2” (DreamWorks) Marc Maron as Mr. Snake Marc Maron comes back to star as Mr. Wolf’s best friend, Mr. Snake. He’s the safe cracker in Mr. Wolf’s band of thieves. When the group has to team up with some new burglars on the block, he finds he may have found more than just a partner in crime. Maron is known for his long-running podcast “WTF,” and his work as an actor includes “Glow,” “Joker,” “Almost Famous,” “The Order” and more.

Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark in “The Bad Guys 2” (DreamWorks) Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark Craig Robinson reprises his role as Mr. Shark, the third member in charge of their group of thieves. He’s known for being a master of disguise. Robinson previously starred in “The Hot Tub Time Machine,” “The Office,” “Killing It,” “This is the End” and more.

Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha in “The Bad Guys 2” Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha Anthony Ramos stars as Mr. Piranha, the third most important person on Mr. Wolf’s team. Despite his size, he packs a mighty temper and bite. Ramos previously starred in “Ironheart,” “Hamilton,” “Twisters” and more. Read Next

Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula in “The Bad Guys 2” Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula Awkwafina plays Ms. Tarantula in “The Bad Guys 2.” She’s a teeny, tiny redknee tarantula who’s quick to set you straight if need be. She’s the hacker in the squad. Awkwafina previously starred in “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Farewell,” “Jackpot” and more.

Danielle Brooks as Kitty Kat in “The Bad Guys 2” Danielle Brooks as Kitty Kat Danielle Brooks stars as Kitty Kat, a new character in “The Bad Guys” franchise. She’s the leader of a new, female-led group of thieves who need Mr. Wolf’s help with a big heist, and she isn’t taking no for an answer. Brooks previously starred in “The Color Purple,” “Peacemaker,” “A Minecraft Movie” and more.

Natasha Lyonne as Doom in “The Bad Guys 2” Natasha Lyonne as Doom Natasha Lyonne stars as Doom, one of the members of Kitty Kat’s female-powered gang of swindlers. Her skill is infiltration. Lyonne has starred in “Poker Face,” “Russian Doll,” “Orange Is the New Black,” and more.

Maria Bakalova as Pigtail in “The Bad Guys 2” Maria Bakalova as Pigtail Maria Bakalova stars as newcomer Pigtail, one of Kitty Kat’s members, who is known for her skills and knowledge in science. After her breakout role in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Bakalova previously starred in “The Apprentice,” “Dirty Angels,” “The Bubble,” “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and more, as well as providing the voice of Cosmo in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and the Disney+ “Guardians” holiday special.

Zazie Beetz as Diane Foxington in “The Bad Guys 2” Zazie Beetz as Diane Foxington Zazie Beetz reprises her role as Diane Foxington in the film. Before her years serving in politics, she was an infamous master thief. She juggles her life as the governor of California and her criminal past. Beetz previously starred in “Deadpool 2,” “Atlanta,” “The Harder They Fall” and more.

Richard Ayoade as Professor Rupert Marmalade IV in “The Bad Guys 2” Richard Ayoade as Professor Rupert Marmalade IV Richard Ayoade once again lends his voice to character Professor Rupert Marmalade IV, the main antagonist in the first “The Bad Guys” film. Ayoade previously starred in “The It Crowd,” “Travel Man,” “The Double” and more.

Lilly Singh as Tiffany Fluffit in “The Bad Guys” Lilly Singh as Tiffany Fluffit Lilly Singh comes back to star as Tiffany Fluffit in “The Bad Guys.” She’s the main reporter who keeps track of and covers everything related to Mr. Wolf’s crew and their criminal shenanigans. A long-time YouTuber who went on to host her own late night show, Singh also previously starred in “Hitpig!,” “Doin’ It,” “The Muppets Mayhem” and more.