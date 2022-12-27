‘The Batman 2’ Writer Shuts Down Elon Musk’s ‘Some Nights’ Metaphor: ‘Nope’

Elon Musk’s narcissism apparently knows no bounds. On Monday night, Musk compared himself to Batman and tweeted an image of the Caped Crusader on top of a church rooftop with the caption “Some nights.”

The response has been so hilarious that “The Batman 2” writer Mattson Tomlin even weighed in, responding “Nope.”

Musk used an image created by artist Berkan Ozkan, and the response was brutal to say the least. One Twitter user chimed in and responded to Musk by accurately saying, “You’re more like Lex Luthor.”

You're more like Lex Luthor. pic.twitter.com/UNKw2mciX3 — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) December 27, 2022

The only similarities between Musk and Batman is that they are both billionaires. Another user on Twitter chimed in and reminded Musk, “This ain’t you pal.”

That ain’t you, pal — Bill Moseley (@choptopmoseley) December 27, 2022

Musk purchased Twitter in early October 2022 for $44.1 billion with individual shares priced at $54.20. Since then, the app and company have experienced a wave of layoffs, an exodus of both employees and users, and the turbulent waters of Musk’s daily decisions about content moderation.

Though the billionaire remains the richest man in the world, he took a $170.2 billion hit in the past calendar year. For 2022 his personal wealth has fallen to $100.5 billion after soaring to $340 billion more than a year ago, according to Bloomberg, and at times he has fallen to the No. 2 spot.