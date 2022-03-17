‘The Batman’ Crosses $500 Million at Global Box Office

After two weeks in theaters, Warner Bros./DC’s “The Batman” has passed $500 million at the global box office, with more than half of that total coming from domestic theaters.

On Wednesday, “The Batman” added $5.75 million domestically, bringing its total to $258.3 million in North America and $505.8 million worldwide. The Matt Reeves film now stands as Warner’s highest-grossing theatrical release since theaters reopened, topping the $468 million of “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

It is also now the eighth movie since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and fifth from Hollywood, to reach the $500 million mark. “The Batman” joins post-shutdown record holder “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($1.87 billion), “No Time to Die” ($774 million), “F9” ($726 million), and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($502 million), along with Chinese films “The Battle at Lake Changjin” ($902.5 million), “Hi, Mom” ($822 million) and “Detective Chinatown 3” ($686 million).

“The Batman” is set to keep rolling in big box office numbers in the second half of March. In fact, the movie has yet to open in several key territories, including China, where it debuts Friday, March 18.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to see people all over the world enjoying ‘The Batman’ in theaters. Matt Reeves has delivered an extraordinary film that manages to honor the legacy of this global cultural hero while taking moviegoers into an experience that feels fresh and original. We congratulate Matt, Dylan, Walter, Chantal, Robert and Zoë, and the entire cast and crew on this wonderful benchmark,” Warner Bros. Pictures chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement.

“The Batman” also broke some pandemic records in territories including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia, Korea, Brazil, and Mexico. “The Batman” also scored the biggest-ever debut for a DC film in seven markets and the biggest-ever opening weekend for a Warner Bros. Pictures release in Iceland.

Matt Reeves directed “The Batman,” which stars Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and Colin Farrell.