While “The Batman” will be streaming on HBO Max this month, fans of 4K and bonus features will be heartened to hear that the film is getting a physical release in May and will be available to own on Digital even sooner.

“The Batman” digital release date has been set for April 18, the same day the film will be streaming on HBO Max. The 4K Blu-ray release date has been set for May 24, at which time it will also be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD.

In addition to the release date, Warner Bros. Home Video has also announced what bonus features fans can expect on the release.

The good news is the release will be packed with behind-the-scenes featurettes. The bad news is that, as of right now, there is no feature-length commentary from director and co-writer Matt Reeves.

Here’s a complete list of “The Batman” bonus features you can find on the various home video releases, followed by the cover art for the 4K and Blu-ray releases:

“The Batman” Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features:

Vengeance In The Making

Vengeance Meets Justice

The Batman: Genesis

Becoming Catwoman

Looking for Vengeance

Anatomy of The Car Chase

Anatomy of The Wingsuit

A Transformation: The Penguin

The Batmobile

Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

“The Batman” 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Vengeance In The Making

Vengeance Meets Justice

The Batman: Genesis

Becoming Catwoman

Looking for Vengeance

Anatomy of The Car Chase

Anatomy of The Wingsuit

A Transformation: The Penguin

The Batmobile

Unpacking The Icons

Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

“The Batman” DVD contains the following special feature:

Unpacking The Icons

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment