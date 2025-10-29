Colin Farrell Says Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman Part II’ Script Is a ‘Masterwork’ | Video

Colin Farrell is among the select handful who have read the script for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II,” and according to the actor, it’s nothing short of a “masterwork.”

Reeves first shared an image of himself and Mattson Tomlin sitting behind the finished script back at the end of June, and shortly thereafter, the script made it over to DC head James Gunn. Since then, it’s only gone to a select few people, including Colin Farrell, who played Oz Cobb in both “The Batman” and his own spinoff series “The Penguin.”

“I really do think it’s kind of a masterwork,” Farrell said on the latest episode of Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “A kind of a contemporary genre masterwork. It’s so brilliant, and Robert’s got such a lovely journey to go on, and to take the audience through.”

Farrell is set to return alongside Robert Pattinson for the film, but plot details have been kept tightly under wraps.

Farrell noted that it was “a moment” for him to even get the script, not as an actor, but just as “a giddy little fanboy.” That said, it took him about two weeks to even sit down and read it, after making his first attempt.

“Because, when I opened it the first day, and I realized it’s dense, it’s really, really intelligent, it’s so detailed — I’m not saying too much — and I opened it, and I thought, you know what, wherever I was that day, I was a little bit unfocused, or tired, or agitated or something like that, and I closed it,” he explained.

Farrell then had press obligations for his film “A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey” alongside Margot Robbie, which took him away for a few weeks. But when he returned, Farrell made some tea, took a few hours, and sat down to read the “Batman” script from cover to cover.

“And it’s really extraordinary. Just, honestly, I think he’s going to make an extraordinary film,” he said.

“The Batman Part II” is set to start filming in the Spring, and currently has a scheduled release date of Oct. 1, 2027.