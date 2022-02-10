While “The Batman” may be nearly three hours long, it’s only the beginning of the story as far as star Robert Pattinson sees it.

The actor makes his debut as Bruce Wayne in the new reboot co-written and directed by Matt Reeves, and he’s made clear that he’s ready to play Batman “as many times as people want to see it.” Speaking with Fandango, Pattinson teased the notion of making a new trio of Batman films with Reeves: “I’ve talked to Matt about the idea of doing a trilogy, and that would be wonderful. I really, really enjoyed the process and it’s such a fun character to play.”

Paul Dano, who plays The Riddler in the new film, added during the same interview, “There’s so much room for this Batman to grow, too,” while co-star Colin Farrell (who plays The Penguin) echoed that sentiment by saying, “I want to see the evolution of Bruce Wayne.”

Pattinson said in December he had already “mapped out” the psychology of where his character might go in future films, but these new comments affirm he’s eager to continue his partnership with Reeves on future installments.

“The Batman” has been teased as a “Year Two” story for the Caped Crusader, in reference to the iconic comic book “Batman: Year One.” This story picks up in Bruce’s second year of being Batman, where it’s not quite an origin story but he’s not quite an expert yet either. The story finds him tracking a series of killings by The Riddler of high-profile members of Gotham City society which may or may not be connected, embracing the “World’s Greatest Detective” aspect of the character.

Reeves is no stranger to continuing and even concluding franchises, as he directed 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and co-wrote and directed 2017’s final chapter “War for the Planet of the Apes” which brought Caesar’s story to a close.

Warner Bros.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan famously crafted a Batman trilogy with Christian Bale, but that wasn’t exactly planned from the start – they took things one film at a time. With “The Batman,” however, Warner Bros. is already franchising out the characters with Farrell due to reprise his role as Penguin in an HBO Max series and Jeffrey Wright set to play James Gordon again in a separate HBO Max series focused on the Gotham Police Department.

“The Batman” opens exclusively in theaters on March 4. Watch the full conversation on Fandango.