‘The Bear’ Season 4: Rob Reiner’s Character Could Be the Key to the Restaurant’s Success

Add another big-name cameo to the already extensive cast of “The Bear.” Season 4 of the FX comedy-drama introduces a new character portrayed by none other than the “All in the Family” star and “The Princess Bride” director Rob Reiner.

Wondering who exactly Reiner plays and where you’ve seen him before? Here’s that to know about the latest film and TV great roaming the streets of Chicago.

Who does Rob Reiner play in “The Bear” Season 4?

That would be Albert Schnur, the business manager who is recruited by Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson).

Season 4 of the FX original starts with a recap of the highly anticipated Chicago Tribune review. Though the review is a mixed bag overall, the one part of the restaurant that’s wholly praised is The Beef window, which is run by Ebra. Pleased by his success and hoping to help The Bear with its financial woes, Ebra recruits Albert, a business manager. Originally, his goal is to find more ways to cut costs to help out Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney’s (Ayo Edebiri) dream restaurant. But the more the two work together, the more they start to dream up bigger plans.

What other roles has Rob Reiner been in?

Reiner first gained national attention for his role as Mike “Meathead” Stivic on the hit CBS sitcom “All in the Family,” which ran from 1971 to 1979. He won two Emmys for that role. After that, he became a film staple in the late ’80s and early ’90s, appearing in 1987’s “Throw Momma from the Train,” 1993’s “Sleepless in Seattle,” 1994’s “Bullets Over Broadway” and 1996’s “The First Wives Club.” Later, he also starred as Max Belfort in the Martin Scorsese black comedy ” The Wolf of Wall Street.”

But Reiner is perhaps better known for his directorial work. The cult classic mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap” marked his film debut. He also directed the 1986 coming-of-age drama “Stand By Me,” the 1987 fantasy adventure “The Princess Bride,” the 1989 romantic-comedy “When Harry Met Sally …” and the Kathy Bates-starring 1990 thriller “Misery.”

The actor and director is also behind “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” a sequel that’s expected to premiere in September of this year.