‘The Beast in Me’ Debuts Atop Netflix TV List With 6.9 Million Views in 4 Days

“The Beast in Me” debuted atop Netflix’s most-watched TV list as it tallied up 6.9 million views in its first four days on the streamer.

Viewership for the thriller series, which stars Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, exceeded that of “The Witcher” Season 4, which took the No. 2 spot on the list with 3.6 million views in its third week on Netflix.

Next on the Top 10 list was “Absentia,” which took the No. 3 spot on the list with 3.5 million views, as well as “Stranger Things” Season 1, which was boosted to the No. 4 slot with 3.3 million views as fans refreshed themselves before the upcoming final installment. The upcoming release also boosted “Stranger Things 2” into the Top 10 at the No. 9 spot with 2.7 million views.

In its second week on the streamer, “Death by Lightning” tallied up 3.2 million views as the streamer’s No. 5 most-watched English-language TV series, matching the viewership of “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2.

On the film side, Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” kept gaining momentum, rising its opening weekend viewership of 29.1 views to 33.8 million views in its first full week and second week overall on the streamer. “Frankenstein” by far out-shadowed the debut of holiday movie “A Merry Little Ex-Mas,” which still had a solid debut with 12.8 million views, landing the romcom in the No. 2 spot on the Top 10 list.

In no surprise, “KPop Demon Hunters” was the week’s No. 3 most-watched movie, marking the 22nd week that the animated film has been in the Top 10 list. “In Your Dreams” came next with 8.3 million views, while “Being Eddie” scored 5.7 million views and “A Time to Kill” tallied up 5.4 million views.

“A House of Dynamite” was the No. 8 most-watched movie on Netflix in the fourth week since its debut with 4.3 million views.