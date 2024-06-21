‘The Bikeriders’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

After being delayed due to Hollywood’s double strike last year, “The Bikeriders” is now in theaters, telling the story of a very specific piece of culture in the 1960s.
Jeff Nichols’ film is based on a book by the same name, though it’s a photo book. Journalist Danny Lyon followed the Vandals, a riding club out of Chicago, over the course of a decade, capturing their brotherhood and how the club eventually came to be quite dangerous.
You’ll recognize a lot of faces in the film, so we’ve rounded them all up in a handy “The Bikeriders” cast and character guide.
Kathy (Jodie Comer) — Kathy is the narrator of “The Bikeriders,” and married to club member Benny. She gives an outsider’s perspective on the riding club as it grows and changes over the years. She’s played by Jodie Comer, who fans will recognize from “Killing Eve,” “Free Guy,” “The Last Duel” and more.
Benny (Austin Butler) — Benny is a quiet, younger member of the club, and basically the righthand man of the founder, Johnny. “Elvis” and “Dune 2” star Austin Butler brings this biker to (very brooding) life on screen.
Johnny (Tom Hardy) — Johnny is the founder of the Vandals, and the man in charge of running it and letting people in (or out). He’s played by Tom Hardy, who you’ll have seen in “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Venom” and a ton more.
Funny Sonny (Norman Reedus) — Funny Sonny is from the West Coast, and he’s played by the real-life king of bikes himself, Norman Reedus. He’s buried under hair and makeup in this, but you’ll recognize him from “The Walking Dead” and “The Boondock Saints.”
Zipco (Michael Shannon) — Zipco is a bit of a weirdo, who tends to tell long, meandering stories. It might seem fitting, given that Michael Shannon is the man who plays him. Shannon is director Jeff Nichols’ go-to guy, and the pair previously worked together on “Take Shelter,” “Mud,” “Midnight Special,” “Loving,” and all the way back to Nichols’ first feature, “Shotgun Stories.”
Danny Lyon (Mike Faist) — Danny Lyon is the journalist who chronicled the Vandals over the course of 10 years, and released the book of photos that inspired the film. He’s played in this by “West Side Story” and “Challengers” breakout Mike Faist.
Cal (Boyd Holbrook) — Cal is another member of the Vandals, played by Boyd Holbrook. He previously starred in films like “Logan” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” as well as in the “Sandman” TV series on Netflix.
Brucie (Damon Herriman) — Brucie is a member of the Vandals, played by “Justified” and “The Tourist” actor Damon Herriman. He previously worked with Austin Butler in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”
Wahoo (Beau Knapp) and Corky (Karl Glusman) — Wahoo and Corky are two of the only original Vandals who stuck with it as it changed. Beau Knapp plays Wahoo, coming off films like the Prime Video remake of “Roadhouse.” He also played Blueface in “The Nice Guys.” Karl Glusman, on the left in this photo, plays Corky and most recently appeared in Alex Garland’s “Civil War.”
Cockroach (Emory Cohen) — Cockroach is member of the club who truly loves riding, and aspires to become a motorcycle cop, so he can get paid to ride. Emory Cohen plays him, previously starring in “Brooklyn,” “The OA” and “Florida Man.”
The Kid (Toby Wallace) — The kid is a new member of the Vandals who, after initially being turned away by Johnny, quickly moves to take over the club and make it into a proper gang. He’s played by Toby Wallace, who most recently starred in “Finest Kind” on Paramount+.
