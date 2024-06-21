‘The Bikeriders’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

After being delayed due to Hollywood’s double strike last year, “The Bikeriders” is now in theaters, telling the story of a very specific piece of culture in the 1960s.

Jeff Nichols’ film is based on a book by the same name, though it’s a photo book. Journalist Danny Lyon followed the Vandals, a riding club out of Chicago, over the course of a decade, capturing their brotherhood and how the club eventually came to be quite dangerous.

You’ll recognize a lot of faces in the film, so we’ve rounded them all up in a handy “The Bikeriders” cast and character guide.