The wait for Jeff Nichols’ new film “The Bikeriders” is going to be rather lengthy, as Focus Features has set the movie for a theatrical release on June 21, 2024. Disney’s 20th Century Studios had initially set the crime epic for release in December, but after it was pulled from the calendar, New Regency opted to find a different distributor. Then Focus came calling.

Focus will distribute the film in North America, with Universal Pictures International to handle the remainder of the globe.

It’s currently the only film scheduled for release on June 21, but will be sandwiched between the releases of “Bad Boys 4” and “Inside Out 2” on June 14 and “A Quiet Place: Day One” and Kevin Costner’s Western epic “Horizon” on June 28.

Written and directed by Nichols, the film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.

Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer and Norman Reedus star. Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols, alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing.

“The Bikeriders” joins a 2024 slate for Focus that includes the Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” and Robert Eggers’ horror remake “Nosferatu.”