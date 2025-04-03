‘The Black Phone 2’: The Grabber Is Now On the Phone in First Trailer

Jason Blum hit the CinemaCon stage Wednesday in a “Five Nights at Freddy’s” costume to discuss the three sequels on the Blumhouse slate and introduce clips from each — including “The Black Phone 2.”

“October is my favorite month of the year,” Blum said. Actress Madeleine McGraw joined Blum on stage to introduce the first trailer to “The Black Phone 2.”

The trailer opens with a ringing black phone somewhere in a cold weather area. Pictures of three boys are seen. The Grabber’s lair from the first film is then revealed. “You of all people know that the dead is just a word,” the Grabber says. An older Mason Thames appears in a phone booth and the Grabber is revealed behind him.

The sequel is apparently “the launch of a sinister new franchise.”

“The Black Phone,” produced by Blumhouse, was released by Universal on June 24, 2022. The original film was directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Derrickson and his frequent partner C. Robert Cargill, based on a 2004 short story of the same name by Joe Hill. The movie starred Mason Thames as a young boy abducted by a serial murderer known as The Grabber (a thoroughly evil Ethan Hawke). While awaiting his execution in The Grabber’s lair, a black phone rings. On the other end are the ghostly previous victims of The Grabber, who attempt to help him survive his fate and defeat The Grabber.

Jeremy Davies, James Ransone also starred in the original movie along with McGraw, Thames and Hawke.

Universal will release “The Black Phone 2” from Blumhouse on Oct. 17.