After 10 seasons, NBC’s “The Blacklist” is coming to a close. The Emmy-winning thriller series starring James Spader will air its final season, for which you can watch a trailer above, beginning Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

The long-running show, which follows former fugitive Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader) as he works in tandem with the FBI to catch a blacklist of most-wanted criminals, is celebrating its 200th episode on March 19.

“It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but ‘The Blacklist’ proved to a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”

Season 10 of “The Blacklist” returns as Raymond confronts unparalleled danger. With his covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge — testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.

“We thank our wonderful partners at NBC for a remarkable 10 seasons of ‘The Blacklist,’ the series that introduced the world to Raymond Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader,” Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added. “James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this anti-hero. We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers. The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can’t wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow.”

Last season “The Blacklist” reached 29.1 million viewers on NBC and more than doubled its 18-49 demo and total viewers in live plus 35 Nielsen figures versus same-day numbers. The crime show has garnered two Golden Globe nominations for Spader, one Emmy Award win and eight nominations in the stunt categories, an Emmy nomination for guest star Alan Alda, a SAG Award nomination, two People’s Choice Award nominations, three Environmental Media Association Award wins and multiple Guild of Music Supervisors Award nominations. The series has been viewed by millions of fans globally in 195 countries and 214 territories.

Showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath said, “After 10 years, hundreds of ‘Blacklist’ cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion. It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them.”

In addition to Spader, “The Blacklist” stars Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix. Megan Boone was a long-running cast member as FBI agent Elizabeth “Liz” Keen prior to her departure ahead of Season 9. A mutual decision between the actress and producers, her character was killed in the Season 8 finale.

Executive producers also include Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, T Cooper and Spader. “The Blacklist” is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.