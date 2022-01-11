“It’s summer, and sex sells baby,” especially when it comes to selling hot, juicy and “sexy burgers.” That’s at least how Linda Belcher feels in the first trailer for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie.”

Fans of the long-running Fox animated series have been waiting years for the big screen version of “Bob’s Burgers,” and for some time it was unclear when the movie would be released or if it would ever hit theaters as opposed to just streaming. This first teaser though, whets that appetite with some food porn of the ingredients of a burger being made before Linda hops onto the street wearing a burger with a bikini outfit.

“I’m the marketing department. I took Gene’s burger suit, let out the crotch a little bit, and bam,” Linda says in the trailer.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is not just an extension of the series but also a big-screen, musical comedy-mystery adventure about a ruptured water main that creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant.

The animated series’ creator Loren Bouchard wrote the screenplay for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” with Nora Smith, and Bouchard is also co-directing alongside director Bernard Derriman. Bouchard, Smith and Janelle Momary produced the film.

In addition to the voice cast of Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman and Larry Murphy from the recurring characters, the movie also features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline and David Wain.

20th Century Studios is releasing “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” in U.S. theaters May 27, 2022. Check out the first look above.