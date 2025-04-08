‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Renewed for 3 Seasons at CBS

CBS has made a bold commitment to “The Bold and the Beautiful,” renewing the long-running daytime soap opera for three more seasons on Tuesday.

After debuting on March 23, 1987, the series will now air its 41st season in 2027-28. It has won 68 Daytime Emmy Awards over the last four decades.

The network says the program averages nearly 3.2 million viewers across seven days of multiplatform viewing, alongside fellow soaps “The Young and the Restless” and “Beyond the Gates.” Plus, “B&B” streaming in up 8% year-over-year on Paramount+.

According to CBS’s press release, the daytime show “follows the entangled lives, passionate loves and high-stakes dramas of the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families, set against the backdrop of the glamorous Los Angeles fashion world and the family’s fashion house, Forrester Creations.”

The series currently stars Matthew Atkinson, Kimberlin Brown, Rebecca Budig, Scott Clifton, Delon de Metz, Don Diamont, Laneya Grace, Murielle Hilaire, Joshua Hoffman, Sean Kanan, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Crew J. Morrow, Annika Noelle, Tanner Novlan, Romy Park, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Heather Tom, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Lisa Yamada, in addition to many other recurring characters and fan-favorite guest stars.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.