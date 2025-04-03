‘The Bondsman’ Cast and Character Guide

One of the year’s boldest and most unique new shows, “The Bondsman,” has finally arrived. The genre-bending offering from Amazon’s Prime Video is a supernatural horror-action series with a fittingly surreal tone, darkly comedic edge and a whiskey-soaked helping of good old-fashioned country twang. Whether its unlikely cocktail of wildly different genre elements works for you or not, “The Bondsman” promises to be unlike any other TV series coming out this year.

It features more than a few faces you might recognize from past shows and movies, too. Here are all of the characters you need to know in “The Bondsman,” as well as the actors who play them.

Kevin Bacon in “The Bondsman” (Tina Rowden/Prime Video) Kevin Bacon as Hub Halloran Kevin Bacon leads “The Bondsman” as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who is brought back from the dead by the Devil and ordered to trap and send back demons who escape from Hell. His second chance inspires him to reflect on his own past sins and make another go at finding success in life, love … and country music. A bona fide star with a decades-spanning career, Bacon has previously appeared in “Footloose,” “Mystic River,” “City on a Hill” and many other past mainstream TV shows and films. Jennifer Nettles in “The Bondsman” (Tina Rowden/Prime Video) Jennifer Nettles as Maryanne Dice Hub’s ex-wife and former country music performing partner, Maryanne Dice is a stubborn, prideful match for Bacon’s resurrected bounty hunter. She is played by Sugarland singer-songwriter Jennifer Nettles, whose previous acting credits include “The Righteous Gemstones” and “The Exorcist: Believer.” Damon Herriman in “The Bondsman” (Tina Rowden/Prime Video) Damon Herriman as Lucky Callahan In “The Bondsman,” Damon Herriman plays Lucky Callahan, a reformed mobster and the man Nettles’ Maryanne left Bacon’s Hub for. Herriman is best known for playing Dewey Crowe in FX’s “Justified” and Freddy in “Mr. Inbetween.” Beth Grant in “The Bondsman” (Prime Video) Beth Grant as Kitty Halloran Beth Grant stars in “The Bondsman” as Kitty Halloran, the mother of Bacon’s Hub. Grant has previously had roles in “Donnie Darko,” “Mayfair Witches” and “The Mindy Project.” Maxwell Jenkins in “The Bondsman” (Tina Rowden/Prime Video) Maxwell Jenkins as Cade Halloran Maxwell Jenkins plays Cade Halloran, the teenage son of Bacon’s Hub and Nettles’ Maryanne, in “The Bondsman.” The actor is best known for playing Will Robinson in Netflix’s “Lost in Space.” Jolene Purdy in “The Bondsman” (Tina Rowden/Prime Video) Jolene Purdy as Midge In “The Bondsman,” Jolene Purdy portrays Midge, a kind of supernatural parole agent for Hub who oversees his regathering of escaped demons and souls for the Devil. Purdy’s past TV credits include “The White Lotus” Season 1, “WandaVision” and “Orange is the New Black.”

“The Bondsman” is streaming now on Amazon’s Prime Video.