The third episode of “The Book of Boba Fett” airs this week, continuing the adventures of the infamous and iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett (now played by Temuera Morrison) introduced in “The Empire Strikes Back.” Not only does the series get into the backstory of the character, charting the events that followed “Return of the Jedi” but it follows Boba Fett as he navigates the treacherous alliances on Tatooine, with his right hand woman Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) at his side.

We chatted with Wen and Morrison about what they are most looking forward to the fans seeing in the rest of the season, whether they ever imaged they’d be back in the world of “Star Wars” (Wen admitted that she was “praying to the Force”), what they would name Boba Fett’s spaceship (since its previous name, Slave I, is now scrapped), and, perhaps most important of all – who would win in a fight, Fennec Shand or Wen’s classic animated Disney character Mulan. Hint: “If Fennec had her sniper rifle… “

“The Book of Boba Fett” streams every Wednesday on Disney+.