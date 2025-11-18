‘The Boys From Brazil’ Adaptation Starring Jeremy Strong Ordered to Series at Netflix

“The Boys From Brazil” landed a series order from Netflix nine months after initial reports of its development.

The five-part historical thriller series comes from Peter Morgan of “The Crown” and will star Jeremy Strong. This marks his first leading television role since “Succession.”

Based on Ira Levin’s 1976 novel of the same name, the five-part series will follow Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Yakov Liebermann, who will be played by Strong. The novel was previously adapted into a 1978 film directed by Franklin J. Schaffner.

Gillian Anderson, Daniel Brühl, August Diehl, Lizzy Caplan, and Shira Haas will star alongside Strong in the series. Production is set to begin on the series in December.

“The Boys From Brazil” is set across three decades in the immediate aftermath of WWII up until the 1970s, following Liebermann (Strong) as he dedicates his life to bringing Nazi fugitives to justice. When one of his young protégées in Brazil hears of a Nazi plan to “spark the rise of a Fourth Reich,” Liebermann must work at lightning speed to stop them in their tracks.

Diehl stars as a Nazi scientist Dr. Johann-Friedrich Meinhardt. Brühl plays Von Harteneck, while Anderson stars as Frieda Steiner. Haas stars as Anna Koehler and Caplan as Hannah Liebermann.

“Building on his extraordinary work with The Crown, Peter continues to examine the political and emotional forces which, through the 20th century, have molded the world we live in today,” executive producer Suzanne Mackie said. “That he does so via the intimate human stories within the sweep of history makes his storytelling powerfully relatable.”

“The Boys From Brazil” is executive produced by Mackie for Orchid Pictures and Simon Heath for World Productions. Alex Gabassi (“The Crown,” “Black Doves”) is set to direct. Additionally, Oona O Beirn and Andy Stebbing of “The Crown” will serve as producers on the project.