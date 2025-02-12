Jeremy Strong to Star in ‘The Boys From Brazil’ TV Series at Netflix From Peter Morgan

Jeremy Strong is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming series “The Boys From Brazil,” which hails from “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan, according to media reports.

Strong will star in the series, which is based on Ira Levin’s 1976 novel of the same name. The novel, which centers on infamous Nazi hunter Yakov Liebermann, was adapted into a 1978 film directed by Franklin J. Schaffner, which starred Gregory Peck and Laurence Olivier.

“The Boys From Brazil” marks Strong’s next TV role after starring in HBO’s “Succession” as Kendall Roy. His performance in the drama series, which also starred Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen, scored Strong three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, which he won in 2020.

Strong is expected to star as Liebermann, the role played by Olivier in the film.

Netflix declined to comment.

The new series from Netflix also marks Morgan’s next TV project after “The Crown,” which debuted its sixth and final season in late 2023. Morgan created and wrote “The Crown,” and also has writing credits on “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Frost/Nixon,” “The Queen” and “The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies.”

Strong was recently nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Academy Awards for his performance in “The Apprentice” as Roy Cohn, and will vie for the Oscar alongside his “Succession” co-star Culkin, who is nominated in the same category for Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain.”

The actor has also appeared in “Armageddon Time,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The Gentlemen,” “Serenity,” “Molly’s Game,” “Detroit,” “Masters of Sex,” “The Big Short” and “Selma.”

