“The Boys” are back in town — and this time, they’re in animated form. (But still in rare form.)

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” debuts March 4 on Prime Video. All eight episodes of the illustrated spinoff will be made available on premiere date.

The “Diabolical” episodes are 12-14 minutes apiece, each with its own animation style, according to the Amazon streaming service. “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” will “reveal unseen stories within ‘The Boys’ universe,” the logline reads. Writers on the cartoon version include Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler.

Watch a first-look teaser for “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” via the video above.

In the teaser, we meet Laser Baby. It’s a pretty apt name, as the character is a literal baby who shoots lasers out of her eyes, blowing the brain matter out of what appears to be a private military force. She then chases a red balloon through the park. Still a baby. Then a bulldog licks his own testicles for a bit.

The infant, by the way, is a callback to supe babies that we’ve seen in the O.G. series who have been injected with Compound V.

“The Boys” is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, Ennis, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. The bite-sized animated series is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

For those who prefer the live-action stuff, “The Boys” proper is set to debut its third season on Prime Video on Friday, June 3. The Emmy-nominated Karl Urban-led series will drop the first three of eight episodes on the premiere date, with new episodes debuting each Friday through the season finale on July 8.