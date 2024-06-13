“The Boys” has officially landed on Prime Video screens. Homelander has bonded with his son Ryan, Butcher’s life is on the line after his dose of V24, and Victoria Neuman is one step closer to entering the White House.

Filming for Season 4 kicked off in Toronto in August 2022, officially wrapped in April 2023 and post-production finished in April 2024. The eight-episode season will land exclusively on Prime Video with a three-episode debut.

There’s lots of adventure, gore and hilarious stunts in the new season. Here are all the details about how you can tune in.

When does “The Boys” Season 4 premiere?

“The Boys” Season 4 premiered on Amazon’s Prime Video platform on Thursday, June 13.

Are new episodes of “The Boys” Season 4 streaming?

Season 4 will have eight episodes and begin with the three-episode premiere on Prime Video on June 13. Subsequent episodes will air weekly on Thursdays.

Here’s the complete episode release release schedule for “The Boys” Season 4.

Season 4, Episode 1 — Thursday, June 13

Season 4, Episode 2 — Thursday, June 13

Season 4, Episode 3 — Thursday, June 13

Season 4, Episode 4 — Thursday, June 20

Season 4, Episode 5 — Thursday, June 27

Season 4, Episode 6 —Thursday, July 4

Season 4, Episode 7 —Thursday, July 11

Season 4, Episode 8 — Thursday, July 18

What time do new episodes of “The Boys” come out?

New episodes of “The Boys” debut on Prime Video at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

What is Season 4 of “The Boys” about?

Soldier Boy is back in containment and Homelander is on the rise, even as he faces the prospect of criminal charges for lasering an innocent man in full view of the public. Meanwhile, The Boys are more beat-up than ever, especially after Billy Butcher’s Season 3 Temp V bender leaves him with just months to live.

Here’s Prime Video’s synopsis for “The Boys” Season 4:

“In Season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”