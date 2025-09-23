‘The Bride!’ Trailer: Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale Bring ‘Frankenstein’ to Chicago in Freaky Reimagining

Next spring, Warner Bros. will bring a wild reimagining of “Frankenstein” to the big screen with “The Bride!”, which stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale as the famed monsters of Dr. Frankenstein on the streets of Great Depression-era Chicago.

In the teaser trailer released on Tuesday, we see Buckley’s Bride ask “Was I the same before the accident?,” as we see her origins. Murdered by a mysterious figure, the Bride was brought back to life by the Frankenstein Monster and his creator, Dr. Euphronius as a companion with no memory of who she was.

Play video

But the Monster assures her that there’s “nothing left to do but live.” And live they do, going on a “Bonnie and Clyde”-esque existence on the run through the poverty-stricken Windy City as they are hunted by a society the Monster is willing to kill to keep his Bride safe.

As you can see in the teaser, “The Bride!” is a visually striking film, with no expense spared on costume, makeup or production design. It is one of several original films, alongside “Sinners” and this weekend’s “One Battle After Another” that Warner Bros. has put heavy investment on with the belief that audiences will turn out for auteur-driven fare as much as they will for franchises.

This is Gyllenhaal’s second film as a writer-director, having previously made the 2021 drama “The Lost Daughter,” for which she earned a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nomination. Her brother, Jake, will star in the film alongside Buckley and Bale as well as Peter Sarsgaard, Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, Julianne Hough and John Magaro.

“The Bride!” hits theaters March 6.