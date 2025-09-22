An Angelic Keanu Reeves Anchors New Trailer for ‘Good Fortune’

It’s time to get ready for “Good Fortune.”

Earlier this month, “Good Fortune” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, before arriving in theaters on October 17. The comedic fantasy, which Aziz Ansari wrote, directed, produced and stars in, features Keanu Reeves as a “budget guardian angel” who swaps the places of a wealthy man (Seth Rogen) and a struggling gig worker (Ansari). And if you want a new taste of the movie, watch the trailer below.

Play video

The film also stars Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Set to the tune of Sylvester and Patrick Cowley’s disco classic “Do You Wanna Funk?” and featuring some truly incredible one-lines from Rogen, Ansari and, in particular, Reeves, this new trailer makes the movie look like a total blast.

When the film premiered at TIFF, it was warmly reviewed and is currently sitting at an 83 on Rotten Tomatoes and 69 on Metacritic. Our own review of “Good Fortune” said that it was “sparkling with fantastically funny performances that make a 90-minute comedy worth it in the end” (it’s quoted in the above trailer).

In the past few years comedies have largely been relegated to streaming services, but with the success of projects like the R-rated Glen Powell/Sydney Sweeney romantic comedy “Anyone But You” (which made more than $220 million worldwide) and recent “Naked Gun” reboot for Paramount (which $100 million globally after opening last month), it seems like the theatrical comedy could very well be back.

“Good Fortune” will hit theaters on October 17.