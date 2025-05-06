Seth Rogen’s ‘The Studio’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Seth Rogen’s “The Studio” will return for a second season on Apple TV+.

The streamer has granted a Season 2 renewal to the Hollywood satire series, which was created by Rogen, who also stars in the series, and Evan Goldberg. The news comes as the Lionsgate TV-produced show rolls out its first season, which is set to debut its season finale on May 21.

In “The Studio,” Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios, who struggles to balance the business and artistry of filmmaking. Rogen stars in “The Studio” alongside Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders and guest star Bryan Cranston.

Across its first season, which premiered on March 26, “The Studio” has featured dozens of notable Hollywood figures in cameo roles, including Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Adam Scott, Greta Lee, Ron Howard, Sarah Polley, Ted Sarandos, Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Wilde, among many others.

““We’re thrilled to be making a second season of ‘The Studio.’ We’re looking forward to taking the lived experience of making season one and immediately putting it into season two, then repeating that loop for ten more seasons,” Rogen and Goldberg said in a joint statement. “And, we’re excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV+.”

“Seth, Evan, the entire creative team and cast of ‘The Studio’ have knocked it out of the park with this brilliant show, and it has been incredible to watch the conversation grow with each new episode.” Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said. “We can’t wait to see where Matt Remick takes Continental Studios in season two, and hope for his sake that the ‘Kool-Aid’ movie crushes at the box office.”

Rogen, Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez created “The Studio” and serve as executive producers alongside Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver as well as Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen.