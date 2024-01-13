‘The Brothers Sun’ Star Justin Chien Wants ‘More Fighting’ in Season 2

When asked what he wants for Charles Sun moving forward, “The Brothers Sun” star Justin Chien had two words: More fighting. Well, he may have had a few more words than that.

“I’d love to see more fighting because Charles enjoys that. I enjoy that,” Chien told TheWrap, noting that he believes his character enjoys measuring himself up against other people. “I think he enjoys the taste of blood of his mouth, in a weird way.”

That pairs well with Chien’s own passion for stunt work. Prior to the role, Chien already had a base in wrestling, jiu jitsu and working with firearms. But to fully prepare for the action dramedy he also had to learn taekwondo, karate, the Filipino martial art of kali and knife work. Overall, he took on 10 to 11 sessions of training a week for two weeks.

“Definitely there were things that I had already known, but there were a lot of things that I had sharpen up on,” Chien said.

That training paid off as Chien felt himself get better at stunt work as “The Brothers Sun” continued. “I love martial arts. It’s part of my daily routine, and getting to do it in preparation for the job also helped me prepare for the role as well,” Chien continued. “I loved every moment of it.”

Chien isn’t the only physically impressive actor in Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu’s Netflix original. Though he noted that Charles and Eileen’s, aka Mama’s, fighting styles are “different,” he still took some advice from his legendary co-star, Michelle Yeoh.

“What she really encouraged me to do is stretch a lot and then stay loose. Not just physically but also stay loose mentally, like not be so nervous or in my own head,” Chien said. “Just let the moves flow from one scene to another and to feel my partner. That really helped me a lot.”

If there is a Season 2, Chien is also prepared to deal with the heavy emotional consequences of Season 1’s finale. The first season of the Netflix original ended with Big Sun (Johnny Kou), Charles’ father and his boss, ordering him to kill his mother and brother (Sam Song Li). Instead of taking out the family who has shown him love and acceptance, Charles chose to turn on his father. At the end of the season it was Charles’ brother Bruce who shot their father, telling Big Sun that he could either bleed out or call an ambulance. Big Sun ended the season by choosing the latter and therefore a life in prison.

“I’d be really curious to see what the implications are for his father ending up in the state that he he ends up in, what kind of a toll that takes on Charles,” Chien said.

Though he sees a Season 2 for “The Brothers Sun,” Chien is just happy people seem to be enjoying his show. “I’d wanted to go for as long as people are enjoying it,” Chien said. “I don’t want to overstay our welcome, and the response has been overwhelming. I’m so happy that people are resonating with it. But at the end of the day, I hope anything I do will move an audience, and so I hope we go as long as we continue to do that.

“It was truly one of the best moments of my life and to this day my proudest work,” Chien continued. “I’d be glad to do it all over again. Few things would make me happier.”