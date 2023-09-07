A specially signed copy of Harper Lee’s classic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” could be the golden ticket to new beginnings for Apollo Kagwa’s (LaKeith Stanfield) family in a new trailer for the Apple TV+ series “The Changeling.”

“To Kill a Mockingbird?” Emma, who is played by Clark Backo, said in the clip titled “What a Day,” which you can watch above, released Thursday exclusively via TheWrap.

The scene in the clip began with Apollo coming home and seeing Emma holding their son Brian. Apollo, book dealer, showed Emma his latest find.

“That’s right, a true first edition, original cover. It’s in pristine condition — not a scratch,” Apollo responded. “Now, a book like that could get us… $10,000.”

In shock, Emma questioned, “10?”

Apollo then proceeded to go more in depth with how that particular copy is even more unique than what he led with, mentioning that Lee is known to not sign her literary pieces. However, Apollo explained, Lee made an exception for a close childhood friend and fellow author.

“But, Harper Lee does not sign books. Well, she signed this one…. childhood best friend, prolific writer, a name that you’ve probably heard of,” Apollo went on.

“Truman Capote?” Emma uttered in question.

“Boom!” Apollo snapped back in response.

In the message, Lee appeared to have written to Capote: “Here’s to the daddy of our dreams.”

Emma said the book’s value would surely allow the couple the financial means to afford an apartment, but Apollo said the book would first need to be appraised.

Celebrating her husband’s success, Emma told him that he was a god, just as his name represents in Greek mythology. Blushing from Emma’s affirmation, Apollo jokingly fainted and the clip comes to end.

The featured scene appears in the second episode of the three premiere episodes of the series, which hit Apple TV+ on Tuesday (Sept. 5). The series is described as a “fairytale” for adults and a “parenthood fable” that features an adventure through a New York that viewers never knew existed. The remaining episodes will air on the streamer every Friday through Oct. 13.

The eight-part drama, which stars and is executive produced by Stanfield, is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle. The cast includes Stanfield, Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.