‘The Chi’ to End With Season 8 at Showtime

“The Chi” will come to an end after eight seasons on Showtime.

The decision to cancel the Chicago-set comedy series, created by Lena Waithe, came ahead of the start of production for the eight and final season, TheWrap has learned. Season 8 will premiere early next year, but the creative team will adapt to give the show a proper series finale.

Paramount has engaged in conversations with the creator about future projects to continue the creative partnership.

“The Chi” first debuted in 2018 and has run for seven consecutive seasons. The most recent season premiered in May with its season finale airing on Aug. 1 on Paramount+ with Showtime. The coming-of-age series follows a group of residents of the South Side of Chicago, who lean on one another as they navigate the challenges of their close-knit community.

The 20th Television series has tied “Dexter,” “Homeland” and “Weeds” as the second-longest running series in Showtime’s history behind “Shameless”‘s 11-season run. “The Agency,” “Yellowjackets” and “Dexter: Resurrection” are the only remaining titles on Showetime’s slate.

Read Waithe’s full statement here:

“When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show—it was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance and complexity. It was about showing the soul of the South Side—the beauty, the pain, the grit, and the magic that lives in every block, and in every family.

After much reflection, we have made the decision to end The Chi with season 8. I know, for the sake of our story and our characters, it’s the right thing. I am committed to delivering a final season that our Chi Family deserves.

It’s been the honor of my life to build a platform for artists to shine—not just in front of the camera, but behind the scenes as well. To helm the longest-running Black drama on television is a huge honor and it’s something I don’t take lightly.

I’m deeply grateful to every single person who helped build this world—our writers, actors and crew who give so much of themselves to make this show what it is.

As for what the future holds, I still plan on telling stories, continuing to build community, and making space for us all to be seen.”