Jill Marie Jones is officially coming to “The Chi,” TheWrap can reveal thanks to an exclusive clip. The “Girlfriends” star is set to play Bianca in a guest starring role.

The clip shows Bianca (Jones) curled up on a bar couch next to Douda (Curtiss Cook). Framed by romantic lighting, Bianca flirtatiously helps Douda weigh the pros and cons of the best person to take over his gang. After he finds a fault in all available options, Bianca says, “They can’t all be cold-blooded like you.”

“But that’s the job,” Douda replies before kissing her. Watch the full clip above.

In Jones’ guest starring role she will be playing a business owner “with a shady clientele and a haunted past,” according to Showtime. Jones’ debut episode will take place on Aug. 25 in the episode “ReUp.”

Best known for portraying Toni Childs in Mara Brock Akil’s beloved sitcom “Girlfriends,” Jones boasts an expansive career. The actor has starred in several genre projects that range from serious dramas to slapstick comedies, including “Sleepy Hollow,” “American Horror Story” and “Ash vs Evil Dead.” She also starred in UMC’s couple-swapping drama “Monogamy” and has appeared in both “The Neighborhood” and “Black-ish.”

Season 6 of “The Chi” Showtime will have 16 episodes instead of the series’ typical 10. The season will be divided into two parts with Part 1 to end Sept. 24.

It’s not surprising Showtime would increase its bet on “The Chi.” Season 6’s premiere brought in more that 1.8 million total viewers, making it “The Chi’s” biggest debut. This season has also seen a 65% surge in streaming viewership, partially owing to the fact Season 6 is available on Paramount+. These numbers are based on Nielsen L+3, comScore and internal streaming data from viewership in the first seven days.

New episodes of “The Chi” are available to stream on Fridays on Paramount+ with Showtime. Showtime viewers can also watch new episodes live on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.