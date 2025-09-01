‘The Chosen Adventures’ Animated Series From Ryan Swanson Lands at Prime Video

Prime Video has ordered animated series “The Chosen Adventures” to series.

The faith-based show, which hails from writer, EP and showrunner Ryan Swanson, follows nine-year-old Abby and her best friend Joshua as they navigate life in the ancient city of Capernaum.

“When the children encounter a wise craftsman and teacher, Jesus of Nazareth, he helps them change the way they see the world, and they help spread his influence far and wide,” the official logline reads. “And did we mention that she has a talking sheep?”

Prime Video will debut all 14 11-minute episodes of “The Chosen Adventures” on Oct. 17 in the U.S. and internationally in the U.K., Latin America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The Chosen Adventures” features a voice cast that includes Paul Walter Hauser as Sheep, Yvonne Orji as Pigeon, Romy Fay as Abby, Jude Zarzaur as Joshua, Danny Nucci as Abba and Zehra Fazal as Eema. Additional voice cast members include Jonathan Roumie, Jordin Sparks, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, Joey Vahedi, George H. Xanthis, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Brandon Potter, Banks Pierce and Julian Grant.

Swanson executive produces alongside Dallas Jenkins, who executive produces under his 5&2 Studios banner, as well as Chris Juen, Chad Gundersen, Keith Alcorn, Kellen Erskine and Derral Eves. Erin Elizabeth Gardner produces and Myesha Gosselin serves as a co-producer. The show hails from Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios.

The news comes months after Amazon MGM Studios inked a first-look deal with 5&2 Studios in February, which gave Prime Video the streaming rights to the first five seasons of “The Chosen” as well as upcoming drama series “Joseph of Egypt” and the unscripted series “The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls.” The deal will also grant Prime Video the streaming rights to the upcoming final two seasons of “The Chosen.”