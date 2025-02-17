Prime Video Snags Exclusive Streaming Rights to ‘The Chosen’ and Bear Grylls’ ‘Chosen in the Wild’

Amazon MGM Studios and “The Chosen” producer, writer and director Dallas Jenkins’ 5&2 Studios have struck a deal to make Prime Video the exclusive streaming home of the first five seasons of the series, as well as new unscripted series “Chosen in the Wild” with Bear Grylls.

The pact also includes theatrical distribution and streaming rights for new releases about the crucifixion and the resurrection, which will be key components of the final two seasons of “The Chosen.” In addition, Amazon has signed a first-look series and film deal with 5&2 Studios.

“’The Chosen’ has had renowned success captivating audiences across generations, and we are looking forward to collaborating with Dallas and 5&2 Studios on a larger scale,” Amazon MGM Studios TV head Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “As we look ahead, we see massive opportunities to develop additional faith-inspired content for our global Prime Video customers.”

“For several years, the team at Amazon MGM Studios has proved over and over they’re passionate about this show and our fans,” Jenkins added. “They’re going to make us better and get the show to more people, and I can’t wait to build this relationship.”

The historical drama, which is set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, shares an authentic look at Jesus’ life and teachings. Season 5 takes place during Holy Week.

“Tables are turned. Friends are betrayed. And powerful leaders plot the death of Jesus,” the logline states.

The latest installment will debut theatrically on March 28, followed by a premiere on Prime Video in the U.S. this June. The series will be available on Prime Video in the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America at a later date this year.

Meanwhile, “The Chosen in the Wild” will see Grylls take Jenkins and the cast of “The Chosen” on their own adventures into the wilderness to find out exactly what makes his guests tick, explore their personal journeys and push them to their ultimate limits over the course of six episodes.

Lionsgate handles global distribution for “The Chosen” and “The Chosen In The Wild with Bear Grylls.”

“Amazon MGM Studios is the perfect partner to take this already highly sought-after property to the next level,” Lionsgate worldwide TV distribution head Jim Packer said. “This wide-ranging, multi-territory deal presents a unique opportunity to deepen engagement with ‘The Chosen’’s loyal fanbase while drawing in new viewers around the world.”

CAA represented 5&2 Studios on the deal, together with Andrew Kramer of Willkie Farr & Gallagher, LLP.