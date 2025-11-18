Kristen Stewart’s Directorial Debut ‘The Chronology of Water’ Gets Kaleidoscopic First Trailer

The Imogen Poots-led drama arrives in select theaters in December and goes wide in January

"The Chronology of Water" (Credit: Cannes Film Festival)
Kristen Stewart’s “The Chronology of Water” is ticking closer.

Stewart’s directorial debut, which dazzled audiences when it premiered at Cannes, arrives in select theaters on December 5 and will be everywhere on January 9, 2026. And you can watch the brand-new trailer, right now, below.

The film is based on the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, a poet and former professional swimmer, with Imogen Poots playing Yukanavitch. According to the official synopsis, the film “traces Lidia’s life from her earliest memories in the Pacific Northwest, as a promising swimmer, through fractured relationships, near-motherhood, addiction, and encounters with artistic heroes. Told as a fluid memory wash, the story transforms trauma into art, embodying Yuknavitch’s defiant voice that made her work a modern cult classic. It is not only a chronicle of a woman becoming a writer, but a visceral journey through the wreckage and resilience of a life lived against the grain.”

Thora Birch, Susannah Flood, Tom Sturridge, Kim Gordon, Michael Epp, Jim Belushi also star.

“The Chronology of Water” hits select theaters on December 5 and will be everywhere on January 6, 2026, courtesy of The Forge.

