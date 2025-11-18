Kristen Stewart’s Directorial Debut ‘The Chronology of Water’ Gets Kaleidoscopic First Trailer

Kristen Stewart’s “The Chronology of Water” is ticking closer.

Stewart’s directorial debut, which dazzled audiences when it premiered at Cannes, arrives in select theaters on December 5 and will be everywhere on January 9, 2026. And you can watch the brand-new trailer, right now, below.

The film is based on the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, a poet and former professional swimmer, with Imogen Poots playing Yukanavitch. According to the official synopsis, the film “traces Lidia’s life from her earliest memories in the Pacific Northwest, as a promising swimmer, through fractured relationships, near-motherhood, addiction, and encounters with artistic heroes. Told as a fluid memory wash, the story transforms trauma into art, embodying Yuknavitch’s defiant voice that made her work a modern cult classic. It is not only a chronicle of a woman becoming a writer, but a visceral journey through the wreckage and resilience of a life lived against the grain.”

Thora Birch, Susannah Flood, Tom Sturridge, Kim Gordon, Michael Epp, Jim Belushi also star.

“The Chronology of Water” hits select theaters on December 5 and will be everywhere on January 6, 2026, courtesy of The Forge.