‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Trailer Promises a Spooky Franchise Finale

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” is ready to scare you silly.

The fourth — and apparently final — film in the mainline “Conjuring” series and the first since 2021’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” arrives in theaters on Sept. 5. And New Line Cinema has just released a new trailer that will give you the willies. Watch it below.

In “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” which, like the previous film is directed by Michael Chaves, church-going ghost hunters Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) face a diabolical evil that is connected to an investigation from early in their career. The story, set in 1986, is meant to wrap up the mainline “Conjuring” series but not totally close the book on the franchise. And the movie, judging by the trailer, really feels like a 1980s horror movie – in particular Tobe Hooper and Steven Spielberg’s immortal “Poltergeist.”

Since the first “Conjuring” premiered back in 2013, the Conjuring Universe (as it is known) has been reliably producing hit spinoff films ever since, with “Annabelle” and “The Nun” franchises of their very own. Even 2019’s “The Curse of La Llarona,” while technically not a part of the official Conjuring Universe, still takes place in the same cinematic space.

James Wan and Peter Safran, stewarts of the franchise, return to produce “The Conjuring: Last Rights,” which also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Rebecca Calder and Shannon Kook.

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” haunts movie theaters on Sept. 5.