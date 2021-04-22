‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Trailer: Lorraine Warren Investigates a Grisly Murder (Video)

Lorraine and Ed Warren are back for the third film in the main “The Conjuring” series, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” and this time they’re testifying about the existence of Satan and working to investigate a grisly murder committed in broad daylight.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are back in “The Devil Made Me Do It,” which is based on real case files and involves an actual murder case about a young man in 1981 named Arne Johnson who for the first time in a court of law claimed demonic possession as a defense.

“The court accepts the existence of God every time a witness swears to tell the truth,” Patrick Wilson says in the trailer. “I think it’s about time they accept the existence of the Devil.”

The two end up having to fight for the soul of a young boy, including in one wild sequence where a demon hand reaches out to grab a boy from inside a water bed.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is directed by Michael Chaves, who also directed “The Curse of La Llorona,” which was a film adjacent to the “Conjuring” universe. He’s working from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (“The Conjuring 2,” “Aquaman”) and story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on characters created by Chad Hayes & Carey W. Hayes. The cast also includes Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

The third “Conjuring” film opens in theaters and on HBO Max June 4. Watch the trailer here and above.