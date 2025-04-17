‘The Conners’ Season 7 Release Schedule: Here’s When the Final Episodes Air

After more than 100 episodes on ABC and decades on screen, “The Conners” are saying goodbye. The “Roseanne” spinoff series will bow out with a shortened final series that kicks off in March.

“For over three decades, audiences have followed along with the Conners as they navigate the daily struggles of life in Lanford,” an ABC statement read when the final season release was announced. “Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky grapple with parenthood, marriage, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all—the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns—with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”

Starring John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jay R. Ferguson, “The Conners” has just a few episodes left before the end — here’s when and where you can watch new episodes.

When does “The Conners” Season 7 premiere?

The ABC comedy returns for a final season on March 26, 2025.

What time do new episodes air?

“The Conners” debuts new episodes on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How many episodes are in the final season?

With more than 100 episodes behind it, get ready for a short and sweet farewell — the final season of “The Conners” will span just six episodes.

“The Conners” Season 7 episode release schedule:

ABC has revealed the full details for the first three episodes of Season 7, but we will update the information below as more are announced.

S.7 Ep.1: “It’s Going to Be a Great Day” – March 26

Darlene celebrates her promotion, hoping it will allow her to spend more time with Ben. Meanwhile, Jackie stumbles upon an opportunity to sue the pharmaceutical company responsible for Roseanne’s addiction, which sparks a family debate.

S.7 Ep.2: “Fame, Flying Fists, and Cold Feet” – April 2

The Conners get a taste of fame when their family restaurant is featured in a reality TV show, which inspires Becky to become an influencer. Meanwhile, Jackie and Dan meet with a lawyer, and Darlene connects with someone at The Lobo Lounge.

S.7 Ep.3: “Applications, Accusations and a Man Bag” – April 9

Jackie decides to rejoin the police force despite everyone’s concerns. Darlene grows more skeptical about Mark’s secretive behavior. Meanwhile, Dan and Becky wade through uncomfortable conversations about Roseanne’s addiction issues and death.

S.7 Ep.4: “Danny Boy, the Interview, the New Hire, and the Hanging Chad” – April 16

Dan sidesteps vulnerable emotions surrounding Roseanne’s death ahead of an upcoming deposition. Meanwhile, Becky prepares for a job interview, and Harris impulsively hires a new server at the Lunch Box.

S.7 Ep. 5: “Exercise Bands, Money Plans, and Faraway Lands” – April 23

Ahead of the deposition, Dan gets support from Jackie, Becky and Darlene. Mark is presented with an opportunity, which leads to a major life decision. Meanwhile, Becky and Tyler consider the next step in their relationship – joint finances.

S.7 Ep. 6: “The Truck Stops Here” – April 23

Jackie prepares for a series of physical tests in an effort to rejoin the police force; Darlene confronts the insecurities in her marriage with Ben; Dan’s deposition stirs up feelings, and final farewells are made in true Conner family fashion.

Where is “The Conners” streaming?

New episodes air first on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. You can find Seasons 1-6 on Hulu too, while Seasons 1-5 are streaming free on Tubi and PlutoTV.