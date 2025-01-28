‘The Conners’ Final Season Sets March Premiere Date

After more than 100 episodes on ABC, “The Conners” are bidding farewell with their final six episodes. The seventh season will kick off on March 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

“For over three decades, audiences have followed along with the Conners as they navigate the daily struggles of life in Lanford,” ABC said in a statement. “Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky grapple with parenthood, marriage, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all—the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns—with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”

The series, which is a continuation of the sitcom “Roseanne,” stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky.

Born out of the cancellation of the network’s ratings juggernaut “Roseanne” reboot, the spin-off series came together after star Roseanne Barr was fired following racist comments she shared on social media about White House advisor Valerie Jarrett.

Executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan previously told TheWrap that the reboot was originally meant to be a one-season event series that course-corrected the original sitcom’s legacy after a critically panned final season that aired in 1997 (The original “Roseanne” aired for 231 episodes from 1988-97 and in 2018).

While “The Conners” is coming to an end, the pair agreed that it already helped cement “Roseanne” as one of the best comedy franchises in TV history.

“We are very proud about how we have been able to extend the legacy of the original show,” Caplan said. “We have been really true to the characters and have helped see them through their entire character arcs as they go on, while reflecting America as we know it.”

Lecy Goranson notably said she would be open to more spin-offs to keep the show’s team together. When asked about this possibility, Helford said “never say never.”

“We make a joke always that we will end it, and then someone else can pick it up again 20 years from now,” he added. “The plan under our watch is to end it in a great way. And then we will see what happens beyond that.”

“The Conners,” which comes from Werner Entertainment, is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.