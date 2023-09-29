Does ‘The Creator’ Have a Post-Credits Scene? Find Out

“The Creator” — an original science fiction tale from “Godzilla” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” director Gareth Edwards — is out now in theaters and IMAX.

The year is 2065 and the U.S. is at war with AI. Joshua (John David Washington) is a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the loss of his wife Maya (Gemma Chan). He’s recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Madeleine Yuna Voyles).

The film is filled with impressive visuals, ranging from giant flying orbital weapons platform called NOMAD to simulants — AI constructs with human faces and mechanical bodies. But beneath all the special effects are love stories: one between a husband and wife, and another between a father and daughter, as Edwards puts it.

We’re not going to spoil how “The Creator” ends, but we will tell you whether or not there’s a post-credit scene. Read on to find out.

When does “The Creator” come out?

“The Creator” had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on Sept. 26.

The film was released wide on Sept. 29.

Is “The Creator” in theaters or streaming?

Currently, “The Creator” is only available in theaters and IMAX. You can search for theaters playing “The Creator” here.

What is “The Creator” run-time?

“The Creator” clocks in at 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Does “The Creator” have a post-credits scene?

No, “The Creator” does not have a post-credits scene.

But feel free to stick around to see all of the hard work that went into the film, including a lengthy list of all the visual effects teams that brought “The Creator” to the big screen.

Will there be a sequel to “The Creator”?

Right now, there are no announced plans for a sequel to “The Creator.”

Edwards himself told Screen Rant he wants the film to be “a self-contained thing” and if the studio wants a sequel it would be “a really good problem to have.”

However, Edwards and co-screenwriter Chris Weitz have created such an interesting backstory about the rise of AI and other technologies that a prequel may not be out of the realm of possibility. And Edwards certainly has experience with prequels, having directed “Rogue One,” which serves as a lead in for “Star Wars.”

Watch “The Creator” trailer

Watch the final trailer for “The Creator” below: