For the final ever installment of “The Crown,” the Peter Morgan drama is looking to the next generation. The Season 6, Part 2 trailer focuses on Prince William (Ed McVey) coming to terms with his lineage as Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) reflects on her life.

The final installment of the award-winning Netflix original will premiere on Dec. 14.

Toward the beginning of the trailer an advisor tells the Queen the results of a series of polls. As Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel) becomes more and more popular as the U.K.’s Prime Minister, the public has become increasingly critical of the Royal Family. One poll reveals that 53% of the general public believes the Royals are out of touch with ordinary people.

“The crown doesn’t ask any existential questions of itself,” one of the Queen’s advisors says in the trailer.

“Perhaps it should,” Queen Elizabeth counters.

The ending of the trailer continues in this vein. As the Queen recalls various versions of herself over her long lifetime, she asks, “What about the life I put aside? The woman I put aside when I became Queen?”

Instead of solely focusing on the end of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, “The Crown” chooses to look ahead, equally giving time to Prince William. Repeatedly in the trailer, McVey’s William is shown shrinking from cameras and frowning to himself as he comes to terms with the gravity of his position. At one point, someone urges his father, Charles, Prince of Wales (Dominic West), to speak to William about his mother’s death.

“I’m afraid we don’t do fathers and sons well in this family,” Charles says.

The final season of “The Crown” spans from 1997 to 2005, meaning that the series won’t actually portray the late Queen’s death.

The final six episodes are expected to cover the rise of Tony Blair as Prime Minister, the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother, the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and the early relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton.