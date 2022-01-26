LD Entertainment announced today that they will release the werewolf-themed gothic thriller “The Cursed” in theaters nationwide on Feb. 18, 2022.

Formerly titled “Eight for Silver,” the film premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and takes place in the late 1800s, following a once-peaceful country village that is under attack by an unknown force. When rumors spread of a cursed land and demonic creatures, a pathologist named John McBride (played by Boyd Holbrook) arrives to investigate the danger and soon finds himself in far deeper than he imagined.

Sean Ellis wrote, directed, produced and shot the film, which has been updated with a new score, new effects and a different edit since its Sundance debut. “Sundance is always an incredible place to showcase your work,” Ellis said in a statement. “In the time that has followed that valuable experience, we took the opportunity to invigorate the film with an updated score by Lorne Balfe; we changed much of the CGI and decided to put back much of the original in-camera effects. We also elevated elements of the story that pay tribute to the incredible multitude of layers that live within the horror genre.”

You can watch the trailer for the film in the player above and can see the poster below. The cast also includes Kelly Reilly and Alistair Petrie.

LD Entertainment

“We set out to make a genre film with an incredibly talented filmmaker,” LD’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon said in a statement. “Sean Ellis has created a story that is so much more than that: it’s timely, scary as hell, and most importantly unique. We are thrilled for people to finally see Sean’s striking vision on the big screen.”

Sean Ellis is an Oscar and BAFTA-nominated director and photographer. His films include “Metro Manila” which won three British Independent Film Awards (Best Independent British Film, Director, Best Achievement in Production) and the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, “Cashback” which won the C.I.C.A.E. Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival; and “Anthropoid” which won the Audience Award at the Czech Lions.

Founded in 2007 by veteran film producer Mickey Liddell, LD Entertainment is an independent film studio that has financed and produced over 40 feature films. LD’s work includes award-winning theatrical dramas and documentaries, widely accessible family fare, and a slate of edgy comedies. Most recently, LD financed and produced the acclaimed documentary “Introducing, Selma Blair.” Previous titles include “Judy, Jackie,” the Academy Award® nominated “Biutiful” and the award – winning documentary “Biggest Little Farm.”