The CW Network President Dennis Miller Extends Contract Through 2027

The CW Network president Dennis Miller is extending his contract through 2027.

Miller joined the network as president in October after it was acquired by Nexstar Media Group. Since then, he and his team have reshaped The CW’s programming strategy by adding live sporting events such as ACC college football and basketball, the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series and LIV Golf, and a primetime line-up including shows like “Spencer Sisters,” “Sullivan’s Crossing,” and “Inside the NFL.”

“Dennis has done an outstanding job since taking leadership of The CW. He and Brad Schwartz have completely remade the network and its brand, bringing a fresh, innovative approach to programming that is designed to grow viewership and deliver significant value for our advertisers, affiliates, and distribution partners,” Nexstar chairman and CEO Perry Sook said in a statement. “When Nexstar acquired The CW, we said we intended to run it for a broadcast audience, and Dennis is doing just that—he has changed the way viewers think about The CW and this contract extension is well-deserved.”

By 2025, the network will be carrying more than 400 hours of sports programming over 48 weekends.

“I’m extremely grateful for the confidence that has been placed in me and for the opportunity to continue doing what I love here at The CW—finding entrepreneurial executives who are interested in building for tomorrow, taking advantage of marketplace disruption to find new models for entertainment and sports programming, and working toward becoming a competitive Big 5 network. And we’re just getting started,” Miller said in a statement.

Miller’s contract extension comes as Nexstar will report its quarterly earnings on Tuesday. Ahead of the results, Nexstar stock has climbed 6% year to date.