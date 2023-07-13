The CW and Roku Partner to Air Survivalist Competition Series ‘Fight to Survive’

The CW and Roku are moving ahead with a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the survivalist competition series “Fight to Survive.”

The series will follow 17 contestants, which include former “Survivor,” “Alone,” “Naked and Afraid” and “American Ninja Warrior” stars, as they try to survive 25 days on a remote tropical island. The grand prize winner will take home $250,000. The eight-episode series will be hosted by former football player Akbar Gbaja-Biamila.

“By bringing together the best of The CW and the best of The Roku Channel, ‘Fight to Survive’ will be able to reach the largest audience possible across both broadcast and streaming,” The CW’s president of entertainment Brad Schwartz said along with Roku head of originals Brian Tannenbaum. “By working together in all aspects of distribution, marketing, press and advertising, we will expose this edge-of-your-seat series to millions of fans in brand new ways.”

“With its dynamic cast of reality personalities and an original unscripted format that ratchets up the intensity of the traditional competition series, ‘Fight to Survive’ is an addicting summer series that we are thrilled to bring to The CW,” The CW network’s head of unscripted content Heather Olander said alongside Roku’s head of adventure and exploration programming Sean Boyle. “We cannot wait for viewers to join the fight!”

“Fight to Survive” will premiere on Thursday, August 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. All episodes will then be available to stream on The Roku Channel and The CW App starting on September 29, the day after the broadcast finale.

