‘All-American’ Pushed to Midseason as The CW Unveils Fall Premiere Dates

After giving a partial look at its slate during the upfronts, The CW has announced the official dates and premiere times for its 2023 fall schedule. “All-American,” “61st Street” and the “I Am” film series, which were previously announced to premiere in the fall, have been moved to midseason.

“All-American” Season 6 was originally scheduled to premiere with new episodes on Mondays followed by “61st Street.” These two series have been replaced by the network’s new comedy block, which will include “Son of a Critch,” “Run the Burbs,” “Children Ruin Everything” and “Everyone Else Burns.”

As for the “I Am” film series that was originally scheduled for Sundays, it will now be replaced by two episodes of “Masters of Illusion” and “World’s Funniest Home Videos.” The network will announce the premiere dates and times for all three programs at a later date.

The network once known for its young adult programming is currently in the midst of a massive rebranding following Nexstar’s acquisition as majority shareholder last year. Though the network has emphasized it plans to remain a leader when it comes to younger programming, president of entertainment Brad Schwartz told TheWrap, “It just can’t be all we do.” This has led to the network’s new and diverse schedule which includes unscripted series, sitcoms, live sports and dramas intended for an adult audience rather than teenagers.

“Some of the things are going to work and some of them are not,” Schwartz said. “The things that work, you’re going to double down and do 10 more of them. And the things that don’t, you’ll pivot around it. But that was certainly by design to try and bring in new audiences.”

The CW has been placed in an interesting position due to this restructuring. As its network competitors rely heavily on unscripted content in the midst of the ongoing WGA strike and potential SAG-AFTRA strike, The CW’s schedule is dominated by international acquisitions as well as series that once aired on other networks and streamers. These changes have left The CW as the network with the most new scripted series of anyone this fall.

Here is The CW’s full fall 2023 schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 5

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Inside the NFL” (Season Premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “The Swarm” (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Sullivan’s Crossing” (Series Premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “The Spencer Sisters” (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 12

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “FBoy Island” (Season 3 Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 16

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Son of a Critch” (Original Episode)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Run the Burbs” (Original Episode)

9:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “Children Ruin Everything” (Series Premiere)

9:30 – 10:00 p.m.: “Everyone Else Burns” (Series Premiere)

Friday, Oct. 20

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Penn and Teller: Fool Us” (Season 10 Premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Inside the NFL” (Encore Episode)

Saturday, Oct. 28

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Masters of Illusion” (Season 10 Premiere)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Masters of Illusion” (Original Episode)

9:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “World’s Funniest Animals” (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30 – 10:00 p.m.: “World’s Funniest Animals” (Original Episode)

Tuesday, Nov. 14