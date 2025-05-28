‘The Daily Show Presents’ Scores Best Share Ever With Jordan Klepper’s MAGA ‘Fingers the Pulse’ Special | Exclusive

Jordan Klepper’s “Fingers the Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation” has earned the best share ever for “The Daily Show Presents,” TheWrap has exclusively learned. It’s also the highest-rated “TDS Presents” special for the Comedy Central late night program in four years.

The special earned a share of 3.89, up 106% compared to the prior “TDS Presents” episode share of 1.89. It also scored a 0.241 rating, up 50% from the 0.151 rating for the most recent “TDS Presents” special.

“Fingers the Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation” also outperformed Klepper’s prior “TDS Presents” special on Paramount+ by 35%.

The half-hour special follows Klepper as he explores the world of young MAGA – a pocket of young voters who emerged in support of Donald Trump during the 2024 election and made him the Republican candidate with the strongest performance with voters under 30 since 2008.

It marks Klepper’s sixth “Fingers the Pulse” special to date, following “Rally Together,” “Moscow Tools,” “America Unfollows Democracy,” “Hungary for Democracy,” and “Into The MAGAverse.” The latter two episodes received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The latest ratings success comes after “The Daily Show” scored its best quarterly share of adults ages 18-49 since 2015 in April and the best quarterly performance for “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” since his return in the first quarter of 2024.