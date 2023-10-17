“The Daily Show” returned on Monday night, and though correspondent Michael Kosta guest hosted, Jordan Klepper also returned with a new “Fingers the Pulse” segment. And, in it, he confused a Trump supporter into silence by explaining Trump surrendered for his mugshot.

In teeing up the segment, Klepper noted that merchandise with Trump’s mugshot on it was far and away the most popular commodity at the rally. So, he spoke to an attendee who was wearing a shirt with the mugshot on it, with the caption “Never Surrender!”

“Never surrender to the tyranny!” the man said, mispronouncing the word tyranny.At that, Klepper asked for the man to clarify what was happening on the shirt, to which he replied “This is his mugshot.”

“Gotcha. So that was taken when he surrendered to authorities to have his picture taken,” Klepper explained. But, he was met with a prolonged silence as the man tried to process that information.

“Huh?” he finally replied after roughly four seconds of silence. “This says ‘Never Surrender.’ But…”

Klepper cut him off at that point, asking to see the back of the shirt, which only said “Trump” once more. “So where is the ‘but’ implied?” Klepper asked. (No response was shown).

For those unfamiliar with Klepper, this isn’t a new adventure for the comedian. He often attends Trump rallies to speak to supporters, usually pressing them on their thoughts about the four-time indicted former president’s actions.

In February, he got a now-former Trump supporter to admit that, of the many terrible things Trump has done, it was prematurely bullying Florida governor Ron DeSantis that finally broke that voter’s loyalty.

You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video above.