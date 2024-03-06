After praising Nikki Haley’s supporters for being open-minded and a “refreshing” change of pace, “The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper once again visited a rally for the now-former presidential candidate. And this week, he had to walk them through the existential crisis of choosing between Trump or Biden, should Haley drop out.

This time around, Klepper spoke to Haley supporters who had previously voted for Trump, first asking them why they stopped supporting the former president. “Mr. Trump would sell his own grandmother if he could for a profit,” one man answered.

“First off, I don’t think he can win. Period. I honestly don’t,” another said. “And even if he does, guess what, the country loses, because he’s out of control.”

But, when asked to choose between Trump or Biden, should Haley drop out after Super Tuesday, each person Klepper talked to appeared to be in physical pain having to think about it.

In the end, only one person admitted they would vote for Biden. One woman argued she’s “completely done” with Trump, but would likely vote for him again if she had to. In fact, of those who gave a definitive answer, most went for Trump, despite Klepper pointing out the hypocrisy of the words they said seconds earlier.

“It’s insane. No one should support him for president,” Klepper asked. “But, if it’s him versus Biden, you will support him for president.”

Another voter admitted he thinks Trump is an existential threat to democracy, but that voting for someone Biden’s age — despite the fact he’s just two years older than Trump — is like “voting for nothing.”

Indeed though, Haley did suspend her presidential campaign on Wednesday morning, so these people will have to choose.

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.