Leslie Jones stopped by “The Daily Show” Thursday night with one mission in mind: to remind America that Donald Trump was “a terrible f–king president” and to encourage the country to not do “the obviously stupid thing.”

“I mean, are we going to really bring back a man who tried to overthrow the government?” Jones asked. “This is like asking Jeffrey Epstein to watch your kids. Or a pedophile priest to watch your kids. Or that sick f–k who used to work at Nickelodeon to watch your kids.”

The reference was made to Dan Schneider, the former Nickelodeon exec who has been accused of steering inappropriate sketches for young child actors and creating a toxic work environment. The accusations hit a fever pitch last week with the release of the docuseries “Quiet on Set.”

“Hey, how about we do this,” Jones said, her voice rising in volume. “How about we don’t let anybody watch your kids?”

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member then acknowledged that some people don’t care about Jan. 6 before reminding the audience of the myriad of highly-criticized choices Trump made as president. Trump’s proposal to nuke a hurricane and his suggestion that bleach injections be offered for COVID-19 made Jones’ list.

“We turned to him for advice, and dude was like, ‘Kill yourself,’” Jones said.

After listing the many ways Americans choose the easier, dumber choice rather than putting in the work, Jones offered her solution.

“How about for this election — for this one thing — let’s not do the obviously stupid thing that we know we shouldn’t do. That means you’re going to have to put in some effort. It means getting involved in the political process. It means not sitting on your ass just because you’re not in love with the choices,” Jones said. “I know you like fast food. But this time how about we eat a carrot instead of voting for a guy who looks like a carrot.”

This is far from the first time Jones has appeared on “The Daily Show.” The comedian hosted the series for two weeks in 2023 during the Comedy Central show’s rotating roster of hosts. Leslie Jones was even rumored to be in talks to take over the hosting gig permanently.