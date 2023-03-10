After a two-year investigation by the Department of Justice concluded that the Louisville Police Department has definitely been discriminatory toward Black people, Marlon Wayans isn’t surprised at all. On Thursday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” he mocked the findings, wondering if the DOJ also discovers obvious things like Nick Cannon’s disregard for protection during sex.

“I almost got through the whole entire week without talking about racist cops,” Wayans lamented while kicking off the final Headlines segment of his turn as guest host on “The Daily Show” on Thursday night. “But, guess what we’re gonna talk about today!”

Wayans then waded into the findings of the investigation by the DOJ, first launched after the botched raid on a no-knock warrant that killed Breonna Taylor in her home in March of 2020. And, according to the DOJ’s findings, the Louisville police department has “for years” used “an aggressive style of policing that it deploys selectively, especially against Black people, but also against vulnerable people throughout the city.”

“LMPD cites people for minor offenses, like wide turns and broken taillights, while serious crimes like sexual assault and homicide go unsolved,” the report said. “Some officers demonstrate disrespect for the people they are sworn to protect. Some officers have videotaped themselves throwing drinks at pedestrians from their cars; insulted people with disabilities; and called Black people ‘monkeys,’ ‘animal,’ and ‘boy.’”

And, like we mentioned, Wayans was not at all surprised.

“That’s right, the DOJ launched a two-year investigation to find out something every Black person already knew,” he mocked. “The police discriminate against Black people. What else do you guys find out? Nick Cannon doesn’t use condoms?”

Wayans was, naturally, referring to the fact that the “Masked Singer” host has 12 kids, and has said that he’s open to having more in the future. The “Daily Show” guest host then honed in on Associate Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who was standing behind Garland during the press conference detailing the findings of the investigation.

“The Black woman behind Merrick Garland was like ‘Mm. I could’ve told you that Merrick. I can’t believe you flew me out to Louisville for this bulls—. Next time just ask me. Damn it,'” Wayans joked.

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.