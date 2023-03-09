As Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News continues, more texts from Fox hosts have been revealed. And Marlon Wayans had an absolute blast with what they revealed on Wednesday night.

In case you missed it, on Tuesday, new court filings from Dominion were made public as part of their ongoing $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News. In the filings, it was revealed that Carlson sent texts two days before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, discussing how much he dislikes twice-impeached former president Donald Trump.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” one message said. He then sent a second message that said, “I hate him passionately.” And with that, Wayans was ready to see the men throw down.

“Ohhhhhh!” Wayans began yelling. “Ooooohh! That’s fighting words! White on white crime, let’s go!”

That being said, the “Daily Show” guest host did offer a silver lining to Carlson and Fox News following the reveal.

“I know this looks bad, but their makeup sex is gonna be so much hotter,” he joked.

Really though, Wayans just marveled at how different Carlson’s on-air persona is, compared to who he is in those texts. Wayans joked that the stark contrast is “like finding out Nikki Haley has a Blaccent.” But, Wayans argued that this whole debacle could’ve been avoided.

“This is so embarrassing for Fox News. If they want to keep their s— quiet, they should do what the crack dealers do,” he said. “Use a payphone!”

Fox News maintains that many of the messages from their hosts, as well as their CEO Rupert Murdoch, are being taken out of context.

“Thanks to today’s filings, Dominion has been caught red handed using more distortions and misinformation in their PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press,” Fox said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We already know they will say and do anything to try to win this case, but to twist and even misattribute quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly beyond the pale.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.