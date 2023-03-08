Tucker Carlson continued to lie to his viewers on Monday night about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, claiming, in part, that those who stormed the Capitol were actually “sightseers.” So, on Tuesday night, “The Daily Show” guest host Marlon Wayans made one thing very clear: sightseeing doesn’t usually involve violence.

As Carlson aired selectively edited clips from the exclusive footage provided by House speaker Kevin McCarthy on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday and Tuesday, the host argued that those who forced themselves into the Capitol “obviously revere” it, because they weren’t among those being violent at that moment in time.

“They were peaceful, they were ordinary and meek,” Carlson claimed. “These were not insurrectionists, they were sightseers.”

Wayans wasn’t buying any of that spin during Tuesday’s “Daily Show.”

“Sightseeing, my Black ass,” Wayans mocked. “If you have to punch a cop on your way in, you’re not sightseeing. You fight-seeing.”

Like other late night hosts, Wayans wasn’t exactly surprised by Carlson’s take on things, arguing that it was bound to happen with cherry-picked video footage.

“All Tucker Carlson proved is that you can make anything look better by not showing the bad part,” Wayans said, before taking a guess at how Carlson might spin another violent event in history, asking, “How come they never show 9/11 planes taking off?”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.