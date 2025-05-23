‘The Daily Show’ Earns Groans for School Shooting Joke About Gun Silencers | Video

One joke about Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” drew groans from “The Daily Show” studio audience on Thursday night — and it’s not difficult to imagine why.

As part of his opening monologue, senior correspondent and occasional host Ronny Chieng highlighted one of the odder elements of Trump’s bill, which was narrowly passed by House Republicans on Thursday. In addition to introducing policies around tax breaks, spending cuts and border security funding, the bill included a last-minute provision that no longer requires gun owners to register the purchase of silencers.

“That was added by Rhode Island Representative John Wick,” Chieng said, drawing laughter. But then the host of the Comedy Central satire got to his big joke.

“Maybe it’s better that silencers are now more affordable. Now when a mass shooter is going through a classroom, the other classrooms can keep learning,” he said.

Rather than drawing laughter, the joke inspired gasps and groans. But Chieng, pro that he is, returned to his monologue rather than reacting to his audience or leaving extra time for them to respond.

Earlier in the monologue, Chieng mocked a news commentator’s mistake when the man called Trump’s bill a “BBL” rather than a “big beautiful bill.” BBL is the common acronym for a Brazilian butt lift, and though Chieng acknowledged the commentator’s accident, he thought the new name was fitting.

“Maybe ‘BBL’ is a better name because this bill is thick and mostly ass,” Chieng said.

The “Daily Show” talent also noted that the bill contains large tax cuts for the rich while cutting spending on healthcare and food stamps; a move that will increase the United States’ debt by about $4 trillion. “Do you know how much $4 trillion is? No, you don’t, because none of it went to education,” Chieng said. Watch the full monologue above.