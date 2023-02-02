‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. to Emcee 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

“The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is about to step onto an even bigger political stage. The White House Correspondents’ Association announced Thursday that the comedian will be the headlining entertainer for their 2023 dinner.

“It’s an honor to be a part of a long-running tradition of celebrating those members of the media, who work so hard to uncover the truth, and hold our government accountable,” Wood Jr. said in a statement. “It will be a great night that will go down in the history books, or not, depending on which state you live in.”

More to come…